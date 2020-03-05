Politics

Elizabeth Warren Reportedly Drops Out Of Democratic Presidential Primary

KEENE, NEW HAMPSHIRE - FEBRUARY 04: Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) speaks during a campaign event at The Colonial Theatre February 04, 2020 in Keene, New Hampshire. Warren is campaigning in New Hampshire after technical errors prevented the Iowa Democratic party from quickly announcing a winner in their caucus, the first big presidential election test of the year. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

William Davis Reporter
Democratic Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren has reportedly ended her presidential campaign after a disappointing showing on Super Tuesday.

Warren’s campaign signaled earlier in the week that she was staking her candidacy on a brokered convention in Milwaukee this summer, but dropped out of the race just days later. (RELATED: Is Elizabeth Warren Too Conservative For Democrats?)

Her departure from the race has been reported by multiple reporters and publications, including CNN and the New York Times.

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - MARCH 03: Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) speaks to supporters during a rally at Eastern Market as Super Tuesday results continue to come in on March 03, 2020 in Detroit, Michigan. Voters in 14 states and American Samoa go to the polls today. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

The senator was considered a front-runner in the early stages of the 2020 election cycle, but ultimately failed to win a single state, including a third-place finish Tuesday night in her home state of Massachusetts.

Throughout her campaign, Warren faced questions about her honesty and electability. She faced criticism from Native American groups over her past claims of Native American ancestry, which she later scrubbed from her website. Warren also took heat from progressives after reversing her stance on accepting money from a Super PAC, as well as her decision to stay in the race, while more moderate Democrats coalesced around former Vice President Joe Biden’s candidacy.

The 70-year-old Warren still has four years left in her second term in the U.S. senate.