Elizabeth Warren Reportedly Drops Out Of Democratic Presidential Primary

Democratic Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren has reportedly ended her presidential campaign after a disappointing showing on Super Tuesday.

Warren’s campaign signaled earlier in the week that she was staking her candidacy on a brokered convention in Milwaukee this summer, but dropped out of the race just days later. (RELATED: Is Elizabeth Warren Too Conservative For Democrats?)

Her departure from the race has been reported by multiple reporters and publications, including CNN and the New York Times.

The senator was considered a front-runner in the early stages of the 2020 election cycle, but ultimately failed to win a single state, including a third-place finish Tuesday night in her home state of Massachusetts.

Throughout her campaign, Warren faced questions about her honesty and electability. She faced criticism from Native American groups over her past claims of Native American ancestry, which she later scrubbed from her website. Warren also took heat from progressives after reversing her stance on accepting money from a Super PAC, as well as her decision to stay in the race, while more moderate Democrats coalesced around former Vice President Joe Biden’s candidacy.

The 70-year-old Warren still has four years left in her second term in the U.S. senate.