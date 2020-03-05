Elizabeth Warren Gets Emotional In First Appearance After Dropping Out, Declines To Endorse Any Democratic Candidate

Democratic Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren got emotional during her first appearance after dropping out of the 2020 presidential race Thursday, also saying that she won’t be making an endorsement at this time.

“I say this with a deep sense of gratitude for every single person who got in this fight, every single person who tried on a new idea, every single person who just moved a little in their notion of what a president of the United States should look like,” Warren said, her voice beginning to crack.

“I will not be running for president in 2020, but I guarantee I will stay in the fight for the hardworking folks across this country who have gotten the short end of the stick over and over. That’s been the fight of my life, and it will continue to be so,” she added.

She also addressed whether her supporters should support a different candidate.

“Let’s take a deep breath and spend a little time on that. We don’t have to decide that this minute,” Warren said, declining to endorse either former Vice President Joe Biden or Independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders.

“Not today. Not today,” she also said about endorsing a candidate. “I need some space around this…I want to take a little time to think a little more. I’ve been spending a lot of time right now on the question of suspending, and also making sure that this works as best we can for our staff, for our team, for our volunteers.” (RELATED: ‘I Shouldn’t Have Done It’: Elizabeth Warren Apologizes When Confronted About Native American Claims)

Warren formally suspended her presidential campaign Thursday. President Donald Trump mocked her and blamed Warren for blocking Sanders from the Democratic nomination in a tweet. (RELATED: Elizabeth Warren Wants Reparations For Same-Sex Couples)

“She cost Crazy Bernie, at least, Massachusetts, Minnesota and Texas. Probably cost him the nomination! Came in third in Mass,” Trump said. (RELATED: Elizabeth Warren Suggests Trump Took Out Iranian General To Distract From Impeachment)

The Massachusetts senator gained momentum in the fall of 2019, but slowly lost support, and on Super Tuesday failed to win a single contest, including in her home state.