Longtime Fox News Correspondent Wendell Goler Dead At 70

Longtime former Fox News senior White House and foreign affairs correspondent Wendell Goler died earlier in the week at age 70, according to the network.

Goler began his long career at Fox News Channel in 1996 and covered five different presidents over the course of 28 years as a White House correspondent, Fox News reported. He reported on various breaking news stories, including conflicts in Syria and former President Bill Clinton’s impeachment.

The former correspondent died of kidney failure, Fox News analyst Brit Hume tweeted. (RELATED: Bob Massi Of Fox News Dies At 67)

Very sad to report that longtime Fox News White House correspondent Wendell Goler has died, at age 70. He was a true professional who did consistently solid and balanced work for Fox. He was also a wonderfully nice man and a good friend. The apparent cause was kidney failure. RIP — Brit Hume (@brithume) March 5, 2020

“He took his job seriously and did it very well,” Fox News anchor Bret Baier said, according to the network. “I can remember his hourly live shots on the White House lawn in the busiest news times. And when I anchored with him there, I would ask before air, ‘Do you have a question for me to ask you?’ He would give me one but then add, ‘Don’t start playing ‘Stump the Chump.'”

Fox News anchor Ed Henry referred to Goler as “a professional at his craft on camera and a true gentleman off camera.”

“It’s been a hell of a ride,” Goler said on his last day working for the network. “I think I’m a dinosaur here … I saw a golden age of broadcasting and kind of lived through it.”

Goler retired in 2014.