From Bidets To Toilet Stools, Here Are The Best Ways To Give Your Bathroom A Major Upgrade

Whether you want to admit it or not, you spend a lot of time in the bathroom. And while you may think you have everything you need in there, there’s a whole world of bathroom accessories that can elevate your experience more than you ever thought possible. And just for you, we’ve collected 10 must-have bathroom accessories you won’t believe you ever lived without.

1. These GlowBowl® Motion Activated Toilet Nightlights

Looking to make your time spent in the bathroom a little more interesting? These GlowBowl Motion Activated Toilet Nightlights add a little color to your everyday bathroom visits by illuminating the bowl with up to seven different eye-pleasing colors. These motion-sensing lights are great for when you stumble into the bathroom in the middle of the night, and each even has a five-stage dimmer feature so you can completely customize your toilet bowl color scheme.

Get a 2-pack of the GlowBowl® Motion Activated Toilet Nightlight for just $23.99.

2. This Flushie Pre-Toilet Deodorizer Spray

There are all kinds of smells out there, and the one that lingers in your bathroom is one you’d rather forget. But with just one spritz of Flushie Pre-Toilet Deodorizer Spray, those awful odors will vanish as if you never even used the bathroom. And with just one bottle, you can save yourself from at least 100 embarrassingly smelly situations.

Get a 3-pack of the Flushie Pre-Toilet Deodorizer Spray at 66% off for just $16.99.

3. The Original IllumiBowl Toilet Night Light

When you stumble into the bathroom in the middle of the night, it’s easy to miss the mark. As seen on ABC’s Shark Tank, this toilet bowl light serves as a glowing bullseye, helping you to do your business hassle-free. It’s even motion-activated and is super easy to attach to the bowl. The light is also great for the kids as they can choose from an array of bright colors and fun patterns.

The Original IllumiBowl Toilet Night Light is currently discounted to just $10.99!

4. This Bidet Attachment With a Nightlight by SlimGlow

Why subject your derrière to harsh toilet paper every day when you can use the gentle spray of a bidet? Unlike many others like it on the market, you can easily attach the accessory to the toilet bowl yourself, no expensive plumber help necessary. Simply attach the piece to your freshwater supply thanks to the included quality brass adapter and braided metal hose. And, with its easy-to-use dial control and pleasant night light, you won’t know how you ever went to the bathroom any other way!

The SlimGlow Bidet Attachment and Night Light is just $50 today.

5. The illumiBowl Toilet Projector Night Light

You may not be afraid of the dark these days but that doesn’t mean you don’t appreciate a little guiding light during the darkest hours of the night. Let the illumiBowl Toilet Projector Night Light lead the way as it projects a motion-detected image in your toilet bowl. Great for kids and adults alike, this fun bathroom accessory is easy to install and fits in just about any size toilet.

Illuminate your bathroom with the illumiBowl Toilet Projector Night Light for just $14.99.

6. The Brondell Swash 1400 Luxury Bidet Toilet Seat

Bathroom luxury starts with a state-of-the-art bidet! But unlike some other bidets out there, the Brondell Swash 1400 is incredibly discreet with two sets of nozzles in the front and rear to ensure the most hygienic washes possible. This high-end bathroom accessory also features a seat warmer, a warm air dryer, a deodorizer, and a glowing blue light. And with the amount of toilet paper you’ll save using this thing, you’ll be doing the environment a big favor too.

For $649, the luxurious Brondell Swash 1400 Luxury Bidet Toilet Seat can be yours.

7. The Alpha GX Wave Bidet Seat

When it comes to business in the bathroom, this no-frills bidet gets the job done. Sporting an impressive 4.7-star rating on Amazon, this bidet features an incredibly slim design and durable seat capable of withstanding 320 pounds, making it perfect for any bathroom. The seat also features an array of high-end features including three dynamic wash modes, a hybrid heating system, and a GX Wave that supports “rear,” “rear+” and “front feminine” wash modes. Aside from reminding you to put the seat down, this thing does just about anything.

The Alpha GX Wave Bidet Seat is nearly half off for just $200!

8. Stuul®: Two-Piece Toilet Stool

Sitting on the porcelain throne may seem harmless but it can really put a strain on your body, potentially leading to irritable bowel syndrome, hemorrhoids, and chronic bowel diseases. But with the help of Stuul’s two-piece toilet stools, you can relieve yourself in an ideal squatting position, putting your body in a more natural position for doing your business. And unlike other products like it, these stools are stackable and can easily be stored away, leaving your bathroom looking clean and pristine. But they won’t stay put away for long — everyone will want to whip those things out!

The Stuul®: Two-Piece Toilet Stool is currently on sale for just $99.99.

9. The Alpha One V2 Bidet Seat

This bidet seat does exactly what it’s supposed to do: give you a deep clean that no toilet paper ever could. Free of any bulky attachments or handheld sprayers, this bidet offers you front and rear natural water cleansing with retractable self-cleaning dual nozzles. This must-have bidet seat also boasts a battery-operated LED night light and a unified brass pressure valve that promises a powerful spray and a leak-free operation.

At 63% off, the Alpha One V2 Bidet Seat now listed at just $72.99 is a total steal!

10. This LUMI Self-Sanitizing Toilet Brush & Base

Love touching that nasty toilet brush? Nobody does. But this LUMI Self-Sanitizing Toilet Brush makes things a lot easier. Featuring a UV light, this toilet brush literally self-sanitizes, preventing the transfer of dangerous bacteria like E. coli. Simply put the brush on its accompanying base and it will automatically go through a sanitization cycle, killing those icky germs before you ever pick it up again.

This game-changing LUMI Self-Sanitizing Toilet Brush & Base is just $31.99 at 20% off.

Prices subject to change.

