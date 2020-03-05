Author Gordon Chang Talks About The Future Of China With The Coronavirus Outbreak

Gordon Chang, author of “The Coming Collapse of China,” spoke with the Daily Caller about the future of China following the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. He addressed the possibility of the Chinese government loosening societal restrictions as a result of the political fallout, and also what type of long-term effects this could have on China, it’s economy and the world in general.

You’ve written extensively on China and its future, would you mind giving some background about yourself for those that are unaware of your work?

I’m Gordon Chang, I’m a writer and I’ve written “The Coming Collapse of China,” “Nuclear Showdown: North Korea takes on the world,” and recently a pamphlet “Losing South Korea.” I concentrate on China and Korea but also look at nuclear proliferation, and of course the issue of the moment in China is the coronavirus outbreak.

This started sometime in perhaps November. The Communist Party suppressed it for about 6 weeks and what we have seen now are extraordinary controls on information, as Beijing has gone back to trying to manage the situation. This has now spread worldwide, largely because of efforts of China and this is going to be, I think at least for the next few months, the defining issue as the world looks at the Chinese regime.

Has China contained or stopped the spread of coronavirus within its own borders? Obviously it has gone global now, but within China is the issue trending downwards?

I don’t think that Beijing has controlled the coronavirus, of course we do not know, and we don’t know because there have been extraordinary controls on information. We know this because on Jan. 26 China announced its leading group on the coronavirus epidemic. This is a task force. And that nine-member group is dominated by propaganda officials. Indeed, the Communist Party’s propaganda czar is the vice-chair of this, there’s only one public health official on the leading group and it’s a real indication of China’s priorities, they’re trying to control the narrative so it’s difficult for us to know whats going on.

My guess — and it’s only a guess — is that the virus is subsiding in Wuhan, the epicenter, but we’re going to see outbreaks in other major population areas and this is going to go on for quite some time. One other point, and that is, since early February, Xi Jinping, the Chinese ruler, has made it a priority to get workers back to their job sites and therefore we’re seeing official statistics which support that policy. That should make us suspicious of the Chinese numbers and I think that although he will get workers back to work, that’s going to spread the virus because I believe this is premature and therefore that will prolong the epidemic in China. So no, I don’t think that it is controlled. (RELATED: These 2 House Members Voted Against Funding To Fight The Coronavirus)

What kind of long-term impact do you think this will have on Chinese society? Do you think it’ll lead to more restrictions on freedom, or do you think there’s going to be enough pushback that it’s going to lead to a loosening of, for example, free speech laws?

All of the above. At least in the short term there will be more totalitarian controls on Chinese society. Xi Jinping will use this as an excuse to extend his power over the Communist Party and the Communist Party’s power over society. I think that there also will be long-term push-back. We’re already starting to see this with the Feb. 7 death of Li Wenliang, that was I think a turning point because the Chinese people were white hot angry. The Wuhan authorities tried to harass him and seven other doctors and they’re called the Wuhan 8.

After that we saw a couple things. First of all, that hashtag “I want freedom of speech” went viral, people in Beijing started to call on Xi Jinping to resign, calling him not very smart in one case. Also what’s fascinating is a lot of Chinese people have adopted “Do you hear the people sing,” as their anthem, that’s the politically impactful song from Les Miserables. This is what the people in Hong Kong did, so there’s a certain amount of transmission of revolutionary sentiment from Hong Kong into the mainland. Also people in the mainland have been starting to talk about the HBO television series Chernobyl and that’s a real sign that they believe that the regime has been weakened. But clearly Chinese people have taken the message and want fundamental change. That’s not to say that they’re going to get it right away, but it’s going to be, I think, increasingly difficult for the Communist Party to manage through this and eventually we will see, in China, like we saw in the Soviet Union, a failure of the system.

What kind of impact has the coronavirus had on the Chinese economy so far?

Beijing said it grew 6.1% last year. I don’t think it grew that fast, it’s probably just like ours, in the 1’s and 2’s, it may have even contracted as some Chinese academics have said. But clearly it has taken whatever growth rate there was and erased it. China is contracting at the moment. And we see this from the drop in oil demand. Car sales in China, for the first 16 days of last month, the most recent data we have, were down 92 percent. The purchasing managers indexes for both the manufacturing and the services sectors are at record lows, indicating contraction. January probably was contraction, but definitely February was, and China is not getting back to work fast enough in this month in order to erase what occurred in the previous two months. Q1 should be contraction, I’m not sure if Beijing is going to report that, they probably won’t. But nonetheless you’ve got an economy which at one point last month was moribund. As I mentioned Xi Jinping is trying to force workers back to their job sites, that’ll create some growth, but it’ll do so, I think, at a big cost long term of prolonging the outbreak.

Even after they contain the coronavirus what kind of impact do you think this will have longterm on the Chinese economy, insofar as it means other countries starting to remove their supply lines from China.

Right now, I think you can say that in sectors deemed to be strategic, one way or another, companies will move their supply chains either all or partly out of china. Those sectors are of course pharmaceuticals, also I think in some electronic areas, which give the Chinese abilities to surveil the U.S. and even to manipulate devices. I think that as a matter of national policy when Trump, if he gets a second term, or even a Democrat, will decrease America’s reliance on China in those strategic areas.

In non-strategic areas, like the big-box retailers, it’s entirely possible that they will forget what happened in four or five months, they will forget what is basically a freezing of the flow of products. They’re entirely capable of forgetfulness. But I think even there you’re going to see there will be some sense that they can’t be as reliant on China. If this epidemic continues — and remember this bug is acting in ways which are different from other coronaviruses, so this thing might not necessarily go away in the summer, it probably will, but it might not it might reappear in September and October, if that were to occur — I think that you would find that companies, even in the non-strategic sectors, would start moving factories out of China, just because they realize that long-term China is no longer a reliable member of global supply chains. (RELATED: Here’s How To Prepare For The Coronavirus)

One other thing, Beijing’s reaction to coronavirus has been to blame the United States for the spread of this, or allow people in China to carry that narrative. We’ve seen Communist Party media and also the foreign ministry go after Washington and I think this is going to have some effect on the way that we view China. So from a White House perspective, I think the policies on China going forward are going to be more resolute and robust, the Chinese will force us in that direction. If China actually lashes out and causes an incident then of course we could see a complete decoupling of the U.S. and China. You can’t rule out any scenario because Beijing has shown deep hostility to the United States and this is, of course, deeply troubling.

How would you say the Trump administration has handled the outbreak so far?

I think that with a couple of very minor exceptions, this has been a model of what a country should do to protect its citizens. [You’ve] got to remember the most important decision was made in late January when President Trump imposed not only travel advisories, but also travel restrictions and quarantines and that is the only reason why we are not a crippled society today. You look at what happened when a country doesn’t do what our president did. That example is of course, South Korea. Moon Jae-in, the president there, kept his border open to traffic with China and now South Korea is hobbled, it is a society in lock-down, this is what happens when you don’t impose travel restrictions quickly. Trump did that and therefore it bought us a lot of time. This is not to say that this will not become a full-blown epidemic in the U.S.; it could very well do so. This is a very transmissible bug and it could be a very dangerous bug, but Trump did exactly what he should’ve done, and lets remember, he took a lot of heat, not only from his critics internally, he took a lot of heat from the Chinese for doing this and he’s still taking that heat from Beijing, but that was the right thing to do.

Editor’s note: This interview has been edited for clarity.