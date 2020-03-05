HIGHLIGHTS: Wisconsin Beats Northwestern 63-48, Badgers Clinch Double-Bye In The Big 10 Tournament

The Wisconsin Badgers secured a double-bye in the Big 10 tournament after a 63-48 Wednesday night win over Northwestern.

While I don’t think anybody ever doubted who would win the game Wednesday night, college basketball has been off the rails this season. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Despite a pretty pedestrian performance across the board for the Badgers, Northwestern was absolutely no match on any front as we cruised to a win.

Now, we’re tied for first place in the Big 10, and we won’t have to play in the conference tournament until Friday after getting a double-bye.

To say things turned around since a couple months ago would be the understatement of the year in college basketball.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Basketball (@badgermbb) on Mar 4, 2020 at 8:08pm PST

We’re absolutely rolling right now as Greg Gard has notched his 100th win. The Badgers are playing some great basketball, which I said we would down the stretch.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Basketball (@badgermbb) on Mar 4, 2020 at 8:13pm PST

February and March is where we do our best work, and this year wasn’t an exception at all. We showed up and showed out when it mattered most.

We have Indiana this Saturday afternoon to close out the regular season, and then it’s onto the tournament. It’s pretty wild we’ll be playing for a one seed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Basketball (@badgermbb) on Mar 4, 2020 at 6:38pm PST

What life to be living as a Wisconsin fan.