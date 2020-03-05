McKenzie Milton Is Throwing In Practice Again After Horrific 2018 Knee Injury

University of Central Florida (UCF) quarterback McKenzie Milton is back to throwing the football.

Back in November 2018, the UCF Heisman-caliber quarterback gruesomely tore up his knee during a game against University of South Florida (USF). (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

This just happened to UCF QB McKenzie Milton. Prayers up. A great kid and a true winner. pic.twitter.com/lsFji7LYPi — CFB Home (@CFBHome) November 23, 2018

He hasn’t played a snap of football since that game, and didn’t play at all last season. However, he’s back at practice, and the team shared a photo of him throwing in a red non-contact jersey.

The team also shared a video of Milton spinning the rock with a knee brace on. It looked like he still has some velocity.

I have no idea what kind of juice Milton has left in the tank after injuring his knee, but I sure hope he can still play at a high level.

He was a serious Heisman candidate back in 2018 before it all ended in graphic fashion.

The good news is that Milton looks like he can still throw dimes. If he kept any of his speed at all, then he’s probably going to be just fine for the Knights.

We’ll see what Milton can do in 2020, but things look like they’re headed in the correct direction.