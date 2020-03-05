Meghan Markle Turns Heads In Jaw-Dropping Ocean Blue Dress At First Royal Event In UK Following Megxit

Meghan Markle absolutely stunned when she stepped out in a jaw-dropping blue dress at her first royal event in the United Kingdom since announcing plans to step away from royal duties.

The Duchess of Sussex looked just as striking as ever in the short sleeve ocean-colored number that went down to her knees as she joined the Duke of Sussex during their arrival at the Endeavour Fund Awards in London. (RELATED: Report: Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Plan To Have At Least One More Child)

She completed the terrific spring look with her hair pulled back into a low pony tail, black high heels and a stunning little black clutch. (RELATED: Report: Meghan Markle And Kate Middleton’s Alleged Feud Really Between Prince Harry And Prince William)

To say the look was perfect would be a serious understatement.

It was the first time the former “Suits” actress was in the UK since announcing her and her husband’s plans to step down from their royal duties and live “financially independent.”

The awards event is one of the last in the series of engagements for the royals. On Saturday, Markle and Harry will attend the Mountbatten Festival of Music at the Royal Albert Hall, per The Sun

And finally on Monday, the pair will participate in Monday’s Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey. It is believed to be their final event as senior royals.