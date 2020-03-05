Melania Stuns In White Hard Hat And Black Dress Combo At White House

Melania Trump definitely got everyone’s attention when she stepped out in a hard hat and black dress combo at the White House in pictures posted Thursday on Instagram.

The first lady looked just as stunning as ever in the photos of her rocking a white hard hat and the 3/4 length sleeve dress while checking out construction plans and blue prints of the new Tennis Pavillion being built at the White House. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Yellow And Black Floral Dress During Munich Trip)

She completed the look with loose hair and high heels. FLOTUS captioned her post, “I am excited to share the progress of the Tennis Pavillion at @WhiteHouse. Thank you to the talented team for their hard work and dedication.” (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Gorgeous Yellow Plaid Skirt Suit)

The first lady’s fashion sense is always on point as has been noted numerous times. Most recently, she wowed when she showed up in a gorgeous black dress during the annual International Women of Courage (IWOC) Awards at the State Department.

She completed the look with loose hair and black-and-white striped high heels.

“It was an honor to attend today’s International Women of Courage Awards #IWOC2020 with @SecPompeo at @StateDept. The women recognized today are not just strong & resilient – they are a true inspiration to us all. #WomensHistoryMonth,” Melania captioned her post on Instagram, along with a few photos from the day’s event.

