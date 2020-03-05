Nancy Pelosi On Impeachment: Trump Can Say ‘Acquit This Or That,’ But ‘He’ll Never Be Vindicated’

Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi once again attacked President Donald Trump over the Democrats’ failed impeachment effort, saying that the president will “never be vindicated” despite his acquittal in the Senate.

“He will never be vindicated,” Pelosi told Variety in a recently published interview.

“He can say all he wants about acquit this or that. He’ll never be vindicated.”

Pelosi further claimed that Trump gave Congress “no choice” but to impeach him.

“He was in such violation. He made Nixon look like a babe in the woods compared to what he did. Violating our Constitution. Undermining our national security and jeopardizing the security and integrity of our elections,” she said.

The California congresswoman has repeatedly made similar statements. During an interview with CNN last month, Pelosi interrupted anchor Christiane Amanpour after she said Trump was acquitted.

“You can’t have an acquittal unless you have a trial, and you can’t have a trial unless you have witnesses and documents. So he can say he’s acquitted, and the headlines can say ‘acquitted,’ but he’s impeached forever, branded with that, and not vindicated,” Pelosi told her in response. (RELATED: Trump Reveals Melania’s Cold Response To Nancy Pelosi’s Impeachment Speech)