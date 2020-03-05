POLL: More Than 25% Of People Will Gamble On March Madness Games

A ton of people plan on gambling on March Madness games.

I asked people in a Twitter poll whether they planned on throwing money down on any of the upcoming games in the biggest basketball event of the year. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Of the 547 votes, 25.8% of people voted that they were planning on gambling on March Madness games.

Do you plan on gambling on any games during March Madness? — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) March 4, 2020

While some of you might think 25% of people isn’t a super high number, it kind of is. That’s one in every four people.

If you’re in the gambling business, that’s not a small number at all. March Madness is one of the biggest gambling events, and it’s not hard to see why.

There are tons of options. We’re talking about a tournament that includes 68 teams! There’s almost too much action to handle.

I don’t understand why anybody wouldn’t want to gamble on March Madness. How could you pass up that kind of action?

Honestly, I don’t know how anybody could watch March Madness and not gamble. That doesn’t make sense to me at all.

There’s only three things you need to enjoy March Madness. Pride in your school, plenty of beer on ice and money on the line.

You’re not living until you take the moneyline on a 13 seed. That’s an adrenaline rush that’s hard to duplicate.

The games truly can’t get here fast enough. We’re in for a wild time, and I can’t wait to watch it all unfold. Best of luck to all the bettors out there. We’re riding in this together.