Prince William Jokes He’s ‘Spreading Coronavirus,’ Questions Whether It’s ‘Being A Little Hyped Up’ By Media

Prince William joked that he and Kate Middleton were “spreading coronavirus” and questioned whether the virus was “being a little hyped up” by media.

“I bet everyone’s like ‘I’ve got coronavirus, I’m dying,’ and you’re like ‘no, you’ve just got a cough,'” the Duke of Cambridge shared with healthcare workers at a reception in Dublin hosted by Britain’s ambassador to Ireland, according to the UK’s PA Media news agency. The comments were noted by CNN in a piece published Wednesday. (RELATED: Celebrate Prince William’s Birthday With Unforgettable Shots Of Kate Middleton [SLIDESHOW])

“It does seem quite dramatic about coronavirus at the moment,” he added to Joe Mooney, an advance paramedic. “Is it being a little hyped up, do you think, by the media?” (RELATED: Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Join Social Media With Handful Of Incredible Shots)

The Duke of Cambridge was heard in another clip stating, “By the way, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are spreading coronavirus, Sorry. We’re keeping an eye on that, so do tell us if we need to stop.”

Despite, the royal’s comments made during the duke and duchess‘ three-day visit to Ireland, royal officials have reportedly taken precautions amid the outbreak, with the queen herself wearing gloves during a ceremony earlier in the day, per The Hill.

It all comes following reports that there has been a total of 16,659 people who have been tested for the coronavirus in the UK, 85 of them have been confirmed as positive, according to the UK’s Department of Health and Social Care.