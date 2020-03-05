REPORT: ESPN Wants To Pair Peyton Manning With Al Michaels In The Booth For ‘Monday Night Football’

ESPN is reportedly interested in getting Al Michaels into the booth with Peyton Manning for “Monday Night Football.”

It’s no secret at all that the network has some serious interest in convincing the two-time Super Bowl champion to start calling “MNF” games. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

However, now they’re reportedly trying to get Michaels involved. According to Andrew Marchand, ESPN will look at finding a way to get Michaels to go from NBC and “Sunday Night Football” to “MNF.”

Michaels’ current contract is through the 2022 Super Bowl. Marchand reported that NBC can simply shut this speculation down before it gets off the ground, and no formal talks have begun.

Michaels is most famous for calling the “Miracle on Ice” game when the USA beat the Soviet Union during the 1980 Winter Olympics.

While this would be a great pairing to watch, I highly doubt NBC is going to let Al Michaels go anywhere. I highly doubt it.

He’s one of the most iconic voices in the history of sports. Why would NBC ever let him walk away? Again, we’re talking about the man behind the Miracle on Ice call!

Again, Peyton Manning in the booth with Michaels would be great, but I’m not holding my breath. I’m not holding my breath at all for it to happen.

He’s way too valuable for NBC to let go.