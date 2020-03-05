Ryan Tannehill Says ‘It’s Gonna Be An Exciting Couple Of Weeks’ Amid Speculation About His Future With The Titans

Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill doesn’t seem to know what his future holds.

Tannehill injected the Titans with life this past season, and led them to the AFC title game. Now, people are wondering if he'll stay with the team or go. It sounds like he doesn't really have any idea.

“We’ll see. It’s gonna be an exciting couple of weeks no matter what happens,” Tannehill said when discussing his future and the upcoming weeks during a SiriusXM NFL Radio appearance, according to ProFootballTalk.

Short of Tom Brady going to the Tennessee Titans, the team has to bring Tannehill back at quarterback if they can get him at a good price.

The entire organization changed after he took over the starting role. They were absolutely on fire once he got the starting nod.

Tannehill might not be the greatest quarterback in the NFL, but he’s incredibly solid and reliable. He’s also one of the better athletes at the position.

While he might not know what his future holds, the Titans need to do everything they can to bring him back because they were rolling with him.

We’ll see what happens, but I think there’s a very good chance he’s playing for Tennessee in 2020.