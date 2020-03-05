Senate Passes Coronavirus Spending Bill

The Senate passed an $8.3 billion funding bill Thursday to help fight coronavirus as the disease continues to spread in the U.S.

The bill passed the Senate on a 96-1 vote, with Sen. Rand Paul being the only Senator to vote against the funding. The coronavirus funding vote passed the House 415-2 on Wednesday with both Republican Arizona Rep. Andy Biggs and Republican Colorado Rep. Ken Buck voting against the measure. They felt the package included too much money and that the White House request of 2.5 billion was a more appropriate request to help fight the disease.

The bipartisan deal Wednesday is worth $7.8 billion. (RELATED: Congress Reaches $7.8 Billion Deal To Fight Coronavirus)

President Donald Trump held a press conference at the end of February, discussing how the U.S. will deal with the disease and putting Vice President Mike Pence in charge of the task force. (RELATED: President Trump Appoints Vice President Pence To Head Coronavirus Task Force)

Los Angeles County declared a health emergency Wednesday as the number of coronavirus cases increased to seven, with six new cases.

The legislation will now go to Trump’s desk for his signature.