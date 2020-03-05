St. Louis BattleHawks Have Such Great Attendance They’re Opening Up The Second Deck

The St. Louis BattleHawks have such great attendance that they’re opening up more seats.

The team announced Wednesday afternoon that they'd be opening up the second deck of The Dome for their March 21 game against Los Angeles.

????️ ST. LOUIS … you made yourselves heard! We are OFFICIALLY opening up seats in the upper deck of The Dome for our week 7 game vs LA on March 21. ???? Tickets will go on sale this Friday at 10 AM! ????

#RockTheDome x #ForTheLoveOfFootball pic.twitter.com/Pcr1nS0Qey — St. Louis BattleHawks (@XFLBattleHawks) March 4, 2020

Another day goes by in the XFL, and we have more good news for the state of the league. The BattleHawks have taken the XFL by storm.

Ever since the Rams dipped for Los Angeles, people in St. Louis have been desperate for pro football.

Now, they’ve got an XFL team, and they’re taking advantage of it. They’re taking advantage of it in a big way.

Hopefully, more and more fans keep coming to XFL games. I honestly believe the more people who get exposed to the league, the more people who will love it.

It’s off to a great start, and it’s only going up from here.