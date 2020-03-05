Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry will return Thursday night against the Toronto Raptors.

According to Anthony Slater, Curry will be back on the court tonight for the Warriors after missing 58 games with a hand injury. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The Warriors enter the game tonight with a record of 14-48.

Source: Steph Curry has been fully cleared for his return. Will come back from his 58-game absence tomorrow at home against the Raptors. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) March 5, 2020

Bringing Curry back at this point makes literally no sense to me at all. I know I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again.

At this point in the season, the Warriors are a lost cause and they’re not playing for anything more than draft position.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wardell Curry (@stephencurry30) on Sep 13, 2019 at 2:58pm PDT

The last thing the Warriors need to do right now is start winning games. In fact, they need to do the exact opposite.

They need to tank in order to get the best best draft position possible. If they can add another weapon, then they’ll really be rolling when Curry and Klay Thompson are back.

Winning a bunch of games to close out the season might make them feel good about themselves, but it’s not great for the future of the roster.

Curry should enjoy the rest of the season from the bench. I’m glad he’s healthy, but you just can’t put him on the floor to start winning games when all that matters is draft position.