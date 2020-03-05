Taylor Swift Donates $1M To Tennessee After Tornado Destroys Parts Of State

Musician Taylor Swift has donated $1 million to the tornado relief efforts in Tennessee.

Swift announced she would be donating to the Middle Tennessee Emergency Response Fund on her Instagram stories Thursday.

“Nashville is my home and the fact that so many people have lost their homes and so much more in Middle Tennessee is devastating to me,” Swift wrote, while encouraging fans to also donate.

The emergency response fund supports the communities hit and nonprofits helping the victims, a spokesperson for the organization told CNN. (RELATED: Taylor Swift Is ‘The Man’ In Brand New Music Video)

Swift joined other celebrities and organizations who had made donations, after the tornado destroyed parts of the state and left 24 dead, according to the Washington Post. The Tennessee Titans announced the NFL team would be donating $1 million Wednesday.

The #Titans Foundation donates $1 million to tornado relief effort. ???? “As leaders in the community, we want to lend our help to this cause of healing and rebuilding. Together we will help our neighbors through this long and difficult process.” https://t.co/JwwWDOXxt8 — Tennessee Titans (@Titans) March 4, 2020



“As leaders in the community, we want to lend our help to this cause of healing and rebuilding,” the organization shared on Twitter. “Together we will help our neighbors through this long and difficult process.”

Singer Chris Young announced that he would be donating $50,000 to relief funds after he said it was “devastating” to see some of the photos of the damage.

I don’t even recognize some of the locations it’s so bad… to help I’m donating $50,000 to the Music City Inc Foundation. If you want to help feel free to visit the site here https://t.co/FpfrxkJH9R #NashvilleStrong — ChrisYoungMusic (@ChrisYoungMusic) March 3, 2020



“I don’t even recognize some of the locations it’s so bad…” he tweeted. “To help I’m donating $50,000 to the Music City Inc Foundation. If you want to help feel free to visit the site…”