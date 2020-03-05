Trump Mocks Elizabeth Warren As She Drops Out Of Presidential Race

President Donald Trump poked fun at Democratic Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren on Thursday after she announced she was dropping out of the Democratic presidential race.
Elizabeth “Pocahontas” Warren, who was going nowhere except into Mini Mike’s head, just dropped out of the Democrat Primary…THREE DAYS TOO LATE. She cost Crazy Bernie, at least, Massachusetts, Minnesota and Texas. Probably cost him the nomination! Came in third in Mass.
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 5, 2020
Trump brought up all his old criticisms of Warren, including her long and dubious history of claiming to be Native American. Warren’s announcement comes after a disastrous Super Tuesday performance where she came in third in her home state of Massachusetts. (RELATED: Joe Biden Wins Massachusetts Primary)
Warren’s campaign saw success in mid-2019 as former Vice President Joe Biden’s campaign faltered, but she was eventually overtaken by Independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders. (RELATED: Did Elizabeth Warren Make An Unholy Super Tuesday Deal?)
Warren’s departure leaves Biden, Sanders, and technically Tulsi Gabbard as the only candidates remaining in the race.