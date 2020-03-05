Trump Mocks Elizabeth Warren As She Drops Out Of Presidential Race

President Donald Trump poked fun at Democratic Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren on Thursday after she announced she was dropping out of the Democratic presidential race.

Elizabeth “Pocahontas” Warren, who was going nowhere except into Mini Mike’s head, just dropped out of the Democrat Primary…THREE DAYS TOO LATE. She cost Crazy Bernie, at least, Massachusetts, Minnesota and Texas. Probably cost him the nomination! Came in third in Mass.

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 5, 2020