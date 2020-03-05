Should Tua Tagovailoa Be Drafted Over Joe Burrow If He’s Healthy?

Should former Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa be drafted ahead of Joe Burrow if he’s ready to roll and healthy?

This seems like a question that nobody has been asking since the Bengals have appeared to be locked in on the LSU Heisman winner.

I found myself thinking about this last night, and the answer appears simple to me. If Burrow and Tua are both healthy, I’d 100% go with the former Alabama star.

Now, I want to make it clear immediately that this isn’t a knock on Joe Burrow. Not at all, actually. I really like Burrow.

I like the way he plays the game, I think he’s talented, I like his confidence and I think he’s going to be a great pro. Any team (the Bengals) that can land him should be very happy.

However, the NFL game is changing at the quarterback. There’s a premium being placed on mobility. I think Burrow and Tua have similar arm strength and accuracy.

Burrow is also a good athlete, but I just like what I see out of Tua’s mobility a bit more. If his hip is back to 100%, then I have to roll with him.

He’s a shade more elusive and a shade shiftier. While it seems like the Bengals have already decided on Burrow, I’d take a serious look at Tua if I was running a franchise.