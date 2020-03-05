‘Friends’ Stars Courtney Cox And Lisa Kurdrow Will Team Up For New TV Show ‘Celebrity Escape Room’

You know what’s better than one “Friends” reunion? How about two? Yes, you read that correctly as Courtney Cox and Lisa Kudrow will team up for “Celebrity Escape Room.”

The two “Friends” co-star‘s will reportedly be paired up for an upcoming reality TV show on NBC in which they have to “decipher clues and solve puzzles” to gain their freedom before time runs out, according to the “Today” show in a piece published Thursday. It will all help raise money for the network’s Red Nose Day on May 21. (RELATED: Jennifer Aniston Nominated For First TV Golden Globe Since ‘Friends’)

“Tapping into the wildly popular escape room craze, ‘Celebrity Escape Room’ combines the drama and tension of a real-life video game with the side-splitting allure of the ultimate party game,” a press release about the show read. (RELATED: PHOTOS: Jennifer Aniston Rocks Paris In Leather Outfit)

“All highly competitive with killer instincts, Stiller, Cox, Kudrow and Scott will work together and channel their inner Sherlocks to decipher clues and solve puzzles, brainstorm for solutions and combine their comedic talents to ultimately gain their freedom before time runs out,” it added.

“Celebrity Escape Room” will be followed by the “Red Nose Day Special,” which will feature celebrities, music and comedy, while educating viewers about the charity that hopes end to child poverty.

It all comes following reports last month that the famed group is finally getting together for a reunion.

“So the exciting thing is that we’re all going to get together for the first time, in a room, and actually talk about the show,” Cox told Kevin Nealon during her appearance on his YouTube series, “Hiking With Kevin.”

“We’re going to have the best time,” she added. “It’s going to be great. We really haven’t all done that and actually sat there and talked about and reminisced about this incredible experience that we had. … It’s going be fantastic.”