University Of Kentucky Fan Uses Racial Slur Against Tennessee Fan

A University of Kentucky fan used a racial slur against a University of Tennessee fan Wednesday night following the conclusion of the mens basketball game.

In the video, the woman calls the man a “N***** a**” while she is leaving the arena following the loss. Director of Athletics, Mitch Barnhart was vocal that there will be consequences for the woman. “We (University of Kentucky) also have reached out to the patron who was the victim of this abusive and inexcusable language to apologize personally,” said Barnhart, “That’s not who we are as an athletics department.” (RELATED: MLB Appoints First Black Umpire Crew Chief)

An incident like the one that took place last night at Rupp Arena has no place at the University of Kentucky. There will be consequences for this unacceptable behavior and they will be announced once communicated to the offending party. — Mitch Barnhart (@UKMitchBarnhart) March 5, 2020



He elaborated to say that the person was not a season ticket holder and said “An incident like the one that took place last night at Rupp Arena has no place at the University of Kentucky.” University of Kentucky lost the game 81-73 at Rupp Arena, snapping a eight game win streak. Kentucky overall is 24-6, and have only lost two games at home.