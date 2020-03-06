Video

Do Unborn Black Babies Matter? Here’s What Pro-Abortion Protestors Have To Say

Mary Margaret Olohan
Do unborn black babies matter? How important is abortion for the black community?

The Daily Caller News Foundation asked pro-abortion protestors outside the Supreme Court why black babies are aborted at disproportionately higher rates than white babies. Here’s what they had to say.

