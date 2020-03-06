Amari Cooper Says He Wants To Be On The Dallas Cowboys ‘For Life’

Dallas Cowboys star Amari Cooper wants to be with the team until he retires.

Cooper and the franchise are currently in the process of trying to hammer out a long-term deal that will keep the receiver around for the long haul. It sounds like that’s exactly what he wants to do. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“I love being a Dallas Cowboy. I love everything about it. I think about it every day. Just the aura of being a Dallas Cowboy, you can’t beat it. I want to be a Cowboy for life,” Cooper said when discussing his future during a Thursday appearance on 105.3 The Fan.

The Cowboys really need to do whatever they can to keep Cooper around, especially with Dak Prescott’s future up in the air.

Cooper is one of the best receivers in the league, and he provides a security blanket for Prescott.

Prescott isn’t a bad quarterback by any stretch of the imagination, but he needs weapons around him to be successful.

Cooper is the best receiving option on the team, and Prescott would take a huge hit if he didn’t have him to throw to.

We’ll see what the Cowboys decide to do, but making sure Cooper doesn’t go anywhere should be a top priority.