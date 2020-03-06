Appalachian State Football Coach Shawn Clark Says He Expects To Win Every Game

Appalachian State dropped a great football video, and it’ll have you ready to run through a wall.

In the video dropped by the Mountaineers, head coach Shawn Clark says, “We expect to win every football game. I don’t care who we’re playing. We don’t go anywhere to be second fiddle.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Watch the video below.

This is the kind of content that you can inject right into my veins. Inject it right into my veins, and I couldn’t agree with Clarke more if I tried.

Don’t take the damn field if you don’t expect to win. I don’t want to hear it at all! Either show up ready to win or don’t even put the pads on.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by App State Football (@appstate_fb) on Dec 21, 2019 at 11:32pm PST

After all, the Mountaineers pulled off the greatest upset in the history of sports when they beat Michigan.

App. State is literal proof anything is possible.

I want everybody who takes the field to have a kick ass mentality. I want guys like Clark in my foxhole. If you’re not ready to win, then don’t get on the bus.

I don’t care if you disagree. You’re just wrong.

Now, let’s get back to getting amped for the season to start!