Watch The Preview For The New ‘SEAL Team’ Episode ‘Objects In The Mirror’

The new “SEAL Team” episode on CBS looks like it’s going to be an interesting change of pace.

The plot of the episode, according to the YouTube description, is: “Bravo Team travels overseas for a foreign training exercise to disguise their true mission – to rescue a high-value target that is being held hostage. Also, NASCAR driver Austin Dillon gives the team a special driving lesson.” (REVIEW: ‘SEAL Team’ Has Shocking Ending In New Episode ‘Fog Of War’)

The preview doesn’t show any action at all or any attempt at a hostage rescue. It just focuses on the NASCAR situation and the training.

Give it a watch below.

Well, like I said above, this certainly seems like an interesting change of pace. If you didn’t read the preview description, you wouldn’t even know there was a rescue attempt.

This episode looks like it’s going to be extremely lighthearted. There’s nothing wrong with that, but it’s just a huge change from the past couple episodes.

That much is for sure. The last few episodes were intense as all hell.

Tune in Wednesday night to watch the new “SEAL Team” episode. It looks like it’ll be a unique episode.