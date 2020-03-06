Report: Chris Pratt ‘Never Felt Good Enough For Anna Faris’

Chris Pratt reportedly felt “very insecure” about himself following his divorce from Anna Faris and “never felt good enough” for his ex-wife.

“Chris [Pratt] was very insecure about himself before he started dating Katherine,” an insider with knowledge about the 40-year-old actor and his new wife Katherine Schwarzenegger’s relationship shared, according to US Weekly in a piece published Thursday. (RELATED: Chris Pratt Visits Military Members For Film Screening, Continues To Be Awesome [PHOTOS])

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katherine Schwarzenegger (@katherineschwarzenegger) on Jan 1, 2020 at 7:55pm PST

“He never felt ‘good enough’ for Anna Faris, and then when their relationship started to go downward, he was angry and not liking who he was,” the source added. (RELATED: REPORT: Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger Get Married In California)

The insider continued, “Katherine really changed all of that and Chris has a much healthier self-image now. He goes out with friends more and is overall just much happier. Chris is much more laid-back with Katherine and is so comfortable and happy.”

As previously reported, the “Guardians of the Galaxy” star and Schwarzenegger made headlines last year when reports surfaced the two had secretly tied the knot at an intimate ceremony in June at a ranch in Montecito, California, after after getting engaged in January of 2019.

The couple reportedly began dating in the summer of 2018 following Pratt’s split with Faris in 2017. The two had been married for 10 years.