EXCLUSIVE: GOP Sen. Todd Young Explains New Bill That Will Help Trump Drain The Swamp

Republican Indiana Sen. Todd Young has introduced a bill that he says will help President Donald Trump drain the swamp, the senator tells the Daily Caller.
“President Trump is right. It’s time we drain the swamp,” Young told the Daily Caller. “My legislation would move federal departments all around America.”
"President Trump is right. It's time we drain the swamp," Young told the Daily Caller. "My legislation would move federal departments all around America."
