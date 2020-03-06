Floyd Mayweather Says He Needs $600 Million To Fight Khabib And Conor McGregor

Floyd Mayweather will need a substantial amount of cash to fight Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Mayweather has already fought McGregor in a boxing match. Ever since the 2017 bout, there’s been a lot of talk about fighting the Russian-born star and getting a rematch with McGregor. Mayweather has revealed his price, and it’s north of half a billion dollars. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“We (him and White) talked about the Conor McGregor fight, we talked about the Khabib fight. For myself, the number is $600m. If I’m going to go out there and risk it, it’d have to be worth it,” Mayweather said during an event at York Hall about fighting both men, according to The Daily Mail.

While $600 million might sound like an unreasonable number for the two fights, let’s not forget that Mayweather made about $275 million for the first fight against McGregor.

He’s pretty much just doubling the number up for another fight McGregor and a fight against Khabib. So, it’s really not unreasonable at all.

The only question is whether it’d be two more boxing matches or if it’d be a UFC fight. You’d have to think it’d be boxing because Mayweather would get smoked by both men in the cage.

A UFC fight between McGregor or Khabib would be over in seconds for the boxing legend. McGregor beat Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone in less than a minute.

It’d only be worse for Mayweather.

It’ll be interesting to see what happens, but I think $600 million is more doable than people might realize.