Fox News To Host Another Town Hall Event With Bernie Sanders

Fox News Channel will host another town hall event with Independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders next week.

“FOX News Channel has proven to be a destination for all voices across the political spectrum. Now more than ever, 2020 presidential candidates recognize the critical importance of our platform, comprised of significant block of Independent voters and the largest TV news audience in the nation,” Fox President Jay Wallace said in a press release.

“We welcome Senator Sanders back to FOX News for a substantive conversation.”

Sanders previously held a town hall with Fox News last year, leading to massive ratings for the network. (RELATED: Poll: Fox News Viewers Are More Likely To Support Bernie Than MSNBC, CNN Viewers)

Only individual Democratic candidates have done town halls with Fox News, as Democratic National Committee (DNC) chair Tom Perez announced in 2019 that the DNC would not hold any presidential debates with the network.