Hillary Clinton Denies Throwing A Lamp At Bill, ‘Not That I Haven’t Thought About It’

In a new interview, former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton denied ever throwing a lamp or a Bible at former President Bill Clinton, but she admitted she has thought about it.

Clinton appeared on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” Thursday, and the host asked a list of questions about all the rumors surrounding Clinton.

“Have you ever thrown a lamp, book or Bible at your husband?” Cohen asked.

“No. Not that I haven’t thought about it. But no, I never have done it,” she responded.

Bill and Hillary Clinton are once again making the media rounds as a new Hulu documentary about Hillary Clinton premieres this week. (RELATED: Bill Clinton Says Hillary ‘May Or May Not’ Run For Office Again)

In the documentary, Bill opens up about his affair with Monica Lewinsky, saying that his infidelity helped him “manage” his “anxieties” as president.

Juanita Broaddrick, who has accused Bill Clinton of sexually assaulting her, ripped into Hulu for the documentary in a tweet Thursday.

“You know what’s absolutely unbelievable? Hulu allowing a low life sexual predator to talk about blow job therapy and no one has the ‘guts’ to say….. Can you tell us why you sexually assaulted and raped women?” she tweeted. “Hulu’s Clinton doc is pure GARBAGE.”