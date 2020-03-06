Rep. Ken Buck Challenges Joe Biden, Beto O’ Rourke To Come Take His AR-15 In His Office

Colorado Republican Rep. Ken Buck challenged former Vice President and former presidential candidate Beto O’ Rourke to come take his AR-15 hanging on the wall in his office in Washington D.C.

Biden recently said he would put O’ Rourke in charge of gun control in the U.S. O’ Rourke has continued to defend his statement that “hell yes, we’re gonna take your AR-15.” Biden and O’Rourke met before the former Texas politician endorsed him. Biden said “I want to make something clear, I’m going to guarantee you this is not the last you’ve seen of him,” Biden said. “You’re going to take care of the gun problem with me. You’re going to be the one who leads this effort.”

That sparked the video from Buck, who told the two to “come and take” his AR-15, which is hanging on the wall in his House office. (RELATED: Beto O’Rourke Admits He Would Send Officers Door-To-Door To Enforce Gun Confiscation)

WATCH:

I have just one message for Joe Biden and Beto O’Rourke, if you want to take everyone’s AR-15s, why don’t you swing by my office in Washington, D.C. and start with this one? Come and take it. #2A pic.twitter.com/jG2SiXetov — Congressman Ken Buck (@RepKenBuck) March 6, 2020

O’Rourke said in October that his proposed gun control plan could result in sending police officers door to door to enforce the rules.