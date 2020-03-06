Republican House Leader Wants Schumer Disciplined For Comments About Judges

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said Thursday that Democratic New York Sen. Chuck Schumer should be disciplined over a threat he made to two Trump-appointed Supreme Court judges.

Schumer warned Justices Brett Kavanaugh and Neil Gorsuch, “You have released the whirlwind and you will pay the price”as he claimed the judges are working against “fundamental” abortion rights.

McCarthy said that he’s “heard some talk” of Democrats in the Senate wanting Schumer removed as minority leader over the comments and believes there are “other actions” that can be taken against Schumer, in addition to censuring the politician. Republican Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley will be introducing a censure motion in the Senate. (Chuck Schumer Threatened Two Supreme Court Justices — But WaPo’s Story Is All About GOP’s Response)

“I don’t care if it was a Republican or Democrat doing it, it is unacceptable and it is a new low,” McCarthy said at a Thursday news conference. “It’s inappropriate. It goes beyond just an apology. Is that what he really meant?”

The congressman said Schumer has been an elected representative for “quite some time” and he should know better. “I don’t know if Democrats want to change the leadership over it, but I’ve heard some talk about it” McCarthy said, adding that in addition to censuring, “there’s other actions that could probably take place.”

McCarthy suggested the Democrats need to examine themselves and ask if it is appropriate to allow Schumer to continue in a leadership role (RELATED: Chuck Schumer Has Spent Over $8,600 On Cheesecake, His Guilty Pleasure)

“I think it’s a place that you should look at. If that’s who you want for your leader, if that’s the action, the words that you support, then they would probably do nothing. But if they disagree with those actions, I think something should happen.”

Schumer tried to contain criticism of his comments Thursday by saying “I should not have used the words I used yesterday.”