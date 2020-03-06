Knicks Fans Get Ejected For Shouting ‘Sell The Team’

James Dolan continued to prove he’s the worst owner in pro sports during a recent New York Knicks game.

Videos from the team’s Wednesday night game show fans getting tossed for simply shouting “sell the team.” It’s a message that’s been directed at Dolan before, and these fans were quickly shown the exit.

You can watch the video below.

More “sell the team” chants led to fans being escorted out of MSG ???? (via IG/tom_rochh) pic.twitter.com/QuvzZ2XGpn — Knicks Videos (@sny_knicks) March 5, 2020

Is there any owner softer in all of pro sports than James Dolan? I think the answer to that is no. Imagine owning an NBA team and getting offended this easily. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

They’re fans who paid to be at the game! Dolan should consider himself lucky that he even has any fans left after the product he’s put on the court.

Tossing fans for shouting “sell the team” is one of the most pathetic things I’ve ever seen. Dolan is a clown and it’s that simple.

Knicks fans should just revolt at this point. They should refuse to tolerate Dolan’s leadership. They’re not even winning.

Something needs to change, and it needs to change sooner than later. For the sake of the fans, Dolan needs to go.

H/T: Barstool Sports