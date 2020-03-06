LeBron James Says Winning The Regular Season MVP Has ‘Never’ Motivated Him

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James recently opened up about what motivates him, and his comments were pretty good.

The three-time NBA champion was asked if winning the regular season MVP motivates him, and he responded with the following:

It has never motivated me. Regular season MVP has never motivated me. To be the best? To be the best to ever play the game has motivated me and it’s resulted in me being able to be league MVP a couple of times. I’ve never gone into the season saying league MVP is what I want to be. I’ve gone into the season saying I want to be the MVP of this team, I want to be the best player in the world and how I approach my game every day, how I take care of my body has resulted in things like that.

You can watch his full comments in the clip below. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“Regular season MVP has never motivated me. … to be the best to ever play the game has motivated me and it’s resulted in me being able to be league MVP a couple of times.” LeBron says being the greatest ever is what motivates him. pic.twitter.com/c8J9TQBHV9 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 5, 2020

Say whatever you want about LeBron James, but I think it’s safe to say he’s 100% correct with these comments.

You either want to be the best at what you do, or you’re wasting your time. There isn’t much middle ground at all.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Los Angeles Lakers (@lakers) on Mar 1, 2020 at 7:34pm PST

If you’re going to do something, then you should strive to absolutely dominate. That’s not to say you will dominate, but that should be your mindset.

You should be pushing forward at all times. You should be grinding it out at all times. You’ll sometimes lose. That’s okay, but you should always be shooting for the moon.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Los Angeles Lakers (@lakers) on Mar 3, 2020 at 9:44pm PST

LeBron James is a winner. He might say and do some dumb stuff from time to time, but he’s probably the most naturally talented human to ever pick up a basketball.

Along the way, he’s won three rings and he’s on his way to a fourth this season. Clearly, he knows a thing or two about what it means to win.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Los Angeles Lakers (@lakers) on Mar 4, 2020 at 4:35pm PST

While I disagree with LeBron on several issues, I’m all in on his mindset about being the best.