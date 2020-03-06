LSU Releases Epic Hype Video Announcing Ja’Marr Chase Will Wear Number ‘7’

LSU released an incredible video of receiver Ja’Marr Chase late Thursday afternoon.

Chase will be the latest star of the Tigers to wear number seven, which is reserved traditionally for the best player on the team. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The video announcing that the young star would rock the jersey will give you goosebumps.

Expectations Will Not Change It’s The Standard of 7️⃣ pic.twitter.com/xu1qtFhkzR — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) March 5, 2020

I don’t care whether you cheer for LSU or not. You have to admit that was straight fire. It’s not a secret at all that I’m big on hype videos.

Football and hype videos were meant for each other. There’s nothing that gets the blood pumping like a great video.

It’s only March and LSU just dropped a bomb like it was nothing at all.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ja’Marr Chase (@lahjay10_) on Feb 11, 2020 at 5:58pm PST

Ja’Marr Chase is also an absolute stud on the football field and is without question on track to be a star in the NFL once he leaves LSU.

The Tigers have a ton of pieces they need to replace after their national title run, and they’ll lean heavily on him to help get the job done.

We’re less than 180 days away from college football returning. Can’t wait!