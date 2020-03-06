Man Yells ‘F*ck Trump’ On CNN, Told To ‘Quiet Down’

A man interrupted CNN’s coronavirus town hall Tuesday night to yell profanely about President Donald Trump.

The man yelled “f*ck Trump” as CNN anchor Gary Tuchman was standing outside a nursing home in Washington that is housing elderly coronavirus patients in the state. (RELATED: Here’s How To Prepare For The Coronavirus)

“We have some people who are driving by who are yelling at us right now. Let me apologize for that because this is important,” Tuchman said as the man continued to scream. “Please sir. Quiet down if you don’t mind.”

The man then went silent and the town hall resumed.

WATCH:

The network hosted a town hall last night about the coronavirus, featuring audience questions to CNN anchor Anderson Cooper CNN chief medical correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta, along with various other medical experts. (RELATED: Coronavirus Official Touches Face Seconds After Warning People Not To Touch Their Face)

So far, over 200 Americans have been infected with the coronavirus, and 12 have died. 11 of the deaths occurred in Washington state, with another one coming in California.