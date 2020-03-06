Warren Quits, Bill Clinton Disgusts, And Matt Walsh Fights On

On the Friday interview edition of the Daily Daily Caller Podcast we sit down with author and podcast host Matt Walsh to discuss his new book, “Church of Cowards: A Wake-Up Call to Complacent.” And Elizabeth Warren drops out of the race and Bill Clinton makes excuses for why he had an affair with Monica.

Listen to the whole show:

Watch the Matt Walsh interview:

Elizabeth Warren admitted reality and quit the race, finally. On her way out she blamed sexism for her failure, but the real culprit in looking back at her in the mirror. And Bill Clinton blames anxiety for why he violated Monica Lewinsky. We get into all of it.

(RELATED: Warren Went All 10 Debates Without One Question About Her Native American Claims)

And we talk with podcaster and author Matt Walsh about his book, “Church of Cowards.” Do Christians have what it takes to live their beliefs or do Americans have it too good to think they need God? We get into that an more with Walsh.

Today’s podcast is sponsored by CBD Oil from Ancient Life Oil, check out their website! Use promo code “Derek” to receive free shipping.