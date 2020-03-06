Nancy Pelosi: ‘I Almost Cry’ When People Call Me The ‘Most Powerful Woman’

Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi remarked Thursday that she wishes it wasn’t true that she was the “most powerful woman” when discussing Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren dropping out of the presidential race.

“I so wish — every time I get introduced as the most powerful woman, I almost cry. Because I wish that were not true,” Pelosi told a reporter during her weekly press conference.

“I so wish we had a woman President of the United States, and we came very close to doing that, a woman who was better qualified than so many people have sought that office, and even won it,” she added.

"But I do — I think that the American people are ready. I never thought we would have a woman Speaker of the House before a woman president," the California Democrat said. "So, if you want to talk about tradition or whatever that is, this is a marble ceiling. It's not a glass ceiling. So, I always thought that would be something that the public would be much more ready for than members of Congress."

Warren dropped out of the race Thursday, and told reporters that she is not ready to make an endorsement yet.