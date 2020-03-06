Patriots Democratic Primary Round-Up: Battle Of The Old, White Men

Super Tuesday sent shockwaves through the Democratic Party, resurrecting one campaign and all but killing those that remained.

The end result is a virtual run-off from now until the Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee — and all the “party of diversity” has to offer is a choice between two of the oldest, whitest men in politics: former Vice President Joe Biden and independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders.

In the days between South Carolina’s primary — which Biden won by a large margin — and Super Tuesday, the former vice president racked up the heavy endorsements.

Mayor Pete Buttigieg dropped out of the race Sunday, throwing his weight behind Biden just a day later.

Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar left the race just hours later, also backing Biden.

Long time South Carolina Democratic Rep. James Clyburn also stumped for Biden.

Former primary rival and Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke joined Biden’s camp as well.

The last-minute consolidation appeared to help Biden across the line in states that were close — and in states that could have been closer.

As always, the Daily Caller has waded through all of the most recent stories to bring you the latest: who’s in, who’s out, who’s surging and what Americans have to say about the whole mess.

The standouts:

Biden racked up a series of decisive victories in states that, prior to the dropouts, might have been been much closer or even lost to Sanders . His success in Minnesota was largely attributed to an assist from Klobuchar , who enjoys widespread popularity in her home state.

racked up a series of decisive victories in states that, prior to the dropouts, might have been been much closer or even lost to . His success in Minnesota was largely attributed to an assist from , who enjoys widespread popularity in her home state. Maine was initially too close to call — but a day later, Biden was declared the winner there as well.

Sanders brought home the biggest prize, with a big win in the state of California. He also won in Colorado and his home state of Vermont.

The washouts:

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren failed to perform in her home state, coming in third place behind both Biden and Sanders.

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, who had already sunk over $500 million into his campaign, won only one primary in American Samoa. He took 4 delegates away from that contest while Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard walked away with the remaining one.

The dropouts:

Prior to Super Tuesday, Buttigieg and Klobuchar dropped out to throw their weight behind Biden .

and dropped out to throw their weight behind . Billionaire and activist Tom Steyer suspended his campaign last Saturday after a disappointing finish in South Carolina.

Bloomberg suspended his campaign Wednesday after failing to win a single state, and immediately endorsed Biden.

Warren ended her run Thursday, but stopped short of endorsing either of the remaining candidates.

So who’s left? Biden, Sanders, Gabbard.

The opposition:

President Donald Trump took to Twitter to express his opinions as the results rolled in, mocking the candidates as they dropped out.

The hot takes:

Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar appeared to take aim at Warren, suggesting that her staying in the race had hurt Sanders.

Professor Brittany Cooper claimed that Warren’s trouncing was the result of the patriarchy.

Author and former professor Christina Sommers argued that Warren’s campaign was the problem.

The delegate count:

Latest delegate count from the DNC. You need 1,991 to win. Biden 604

Sanders 534

Warren 43

Buttigieg 26

Bloomberg 22

Klobuchar 7

Gabbard 2

Check back next week for updates, including the results of the most recent primaries and more.

