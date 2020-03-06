President Trump’s Campaign Is Suing CNN

The re-election campaign of President Donald Trump has filed another lawsuit against a major media company, this time targeting CNN.

The Trump campaign announced its latest lawsuit Friday afternoon, according to a report from Fox News. (RELATED: POLL: Majority Of Voters Believe Trump Will Be Reelected)

“The complaint alleges CNN was aware of the falsity at the time it published them but did so for the intentional purpose of hurting the campaign while misleading its own readers in the process,” Trump campaign senior legal adviser Jenna Ellis told Fox News.

The Trump campaign announced last week that they were suing the New York Times over an op-ed published by the paper that alleged collusion between the president and the Russian government. The Trump campaign also announced earlier this week that they were suing the Washington Post, alleging “false and defamatory statements” that were published in the Post about the Trump campaign and Russia.

A CNN spokesperson declined to comment to the Daily Caller.