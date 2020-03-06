PREVIEW: Wisconsin Will Beat Indiana To Earn A Share Of The Big 10 Regular Season Title Saturday

Wisconsin will earn a share of the Big 10 regular season championship with a win over Indiana on the road Saturday.

The Badgers have fought back from the depths of hell this season to be where they are right now. To quote the great Herb Brooks, “Great moments are born from great opportunities.”

We have earned the right to play for a Big 10 title, and that’s what we’re going to do at noon EST in Bloomington.

Everything we want is in front of us. Everything Wisconsin wanted to do entering the season — win a Big 10 championship — is waiting for us to take Saturday.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Basketball (@badgermbb) on Mar 5, 2020 at 10:28am PST

I respect the Indiana program, but we have way too much momentum right now for the Hoosiers to stop. Everything is going our way.

This team has fought through more adversity than I even know how to describe. We’ve shown grittiness that most teams couldn’t dream of.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Basketball (@badgermbb) on Mar 2, 2020 at 1:11pm PST

Saturday, we put the finishing touch on the regular season by beating Indiana. We’re going to take care of business, come home with a B1G title and then prepare for the conference tournament.

If you’re not excited about this Wisconsin team, then you’re just not paying attention.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Basketball (@badgermbb) on Feb 27, 2020 at 5:04pm PST

Tune in at noon EST on ESPN to watch the final game of the regular season. It’s going to be a fun time!