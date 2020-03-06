Quinnen Williams Arrested At LaGuardia Airport, Charged With Criminal Possession Of A Weapon

New York Jets star defensive tackle Quinnen Williams was arrested early Friday morning at LaGuardia Airport.

According to Rich Cimini, Williams was charged with criminal possession of a weapon after being stopped with a Glock 19. Cimini tweeted that he had a permit for the weapon, but it’s permit is from Alabama.

New York is notorious for its draconian gun laws, and Williams case will now be sent to the Queens district attorney. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Jets DT Quinnen Williams was arrested at approximately 9:15 tonight while attempting to board a flight at LaGuardia, per Port Authority Police. He was charged with criminal possession of a weapon (permit is for Alabama). He was processed by PA Police. #Jets — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) March 6, 2020

It was a Glock 19 pistol, per police. Unclear if it was loaded. The matter will be turned over to the Queens DA. https://t.co/bqqcF7jWh0 — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) March 6, 2020

Hopefully, this situation can be fixed quickly. New York has some of the worst gun laws in America. They’re absurdly strict.

It doesn’t sound like Williams was involved in anything shady at all, and he’s presumed innocent until proven guilty. Cimini also pointed out the fact he had paperwork for the alleged weapon. It was just from the wrong state.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Quinnen Williams (@thequinnenwilliams) on Feb 5, 2020 at 8:20pm PST

If this was an honest mistake on Williams part, then there’s no reason to ruin a young man’s life over it.

Should he know what the gun laws are in New York? Yes. Whenever you have a weapon, you should know the local, state and federal laws that apply.

However, I also understand people getting confused because laws change state to state and city to city. It’s not an excuse, but it’s easy to understand how Williams could have made a mistake.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Quinnen Williams (@thequinnenwilliams) on Aug 9, 2019 at 7:06am PDT

Again, if this was an honest mistake on the part of the Jets star, then it should be promptly dealt with in a way that doesn’t ruin his life.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Quinnen Williams (@thequinnenwilliams) on Jun 14, 2019 at 9:47am PDT

He seems like a good young man, and this doesn’t seem like there was any malicious intent at all.