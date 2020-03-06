REPORT: Drunk Woman Abandons Scooter, Crawls On Floor And Bites Security Guard At Bernie Rally

A woman was removed from an Arizona rally for Independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders after she allegedly abandoned her motorized scooter, crawled across the floor and bit a security guard.

The woman, who was later identified as Judy Louise Schafer, is a 62-year-old resident of Mesa, AZ. She attended Thursday’s rally in Phoenix, and according to a report from the Arizona Department of Public Safety, Schafer appeared to be “very drunk” at the time of the incident. (RELATED: ‘The Dirtiest Thugs I’ve Ever Seen’: Meghan McCain Rips Bernie Bros Ahead Of Super Tuesday)

The local CBS affiliate reported:

The Arizona Department of Public Safety said Schafer seemed very drunk when she left her motorized scooter on the concourse level and started crawling on the floor at the rally. When the security guard asked her to get up, she bit him in the arm. After a DPS trooper asked her to get up, she refused and got combative. She went to the hospital and the security guard was treated.

Thursday’s rally, which came just over a week ahead of Arizona’s presidential primary, marked the Vermont senator’s first 2020 campaign appearance in that state. Sanders lost Arizona by a double-digit margin to former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in 2016, and the state ultimately went to President Donald Trump in the general election.