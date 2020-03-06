REPORT: ESPN Will Offer Peyton Manning Around $20 Million Annually For ‘Monday Night Football’

ESPN is reportedly preparing to offer Peyton Manning a ton of money to join the “Monday Night Football” team.

According to Front Office Sports, the two-time Super Bowl champion and legendary quarterback will get offered something in the range of $20 million annually to commentate “MNF” games. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The move comes after CBS handed Tony Romo about $18 million annually.

Well, we’re about to find out if Manning has any interest at all in being on TV. If $20 million annually doesn’t get it done, then nothing will.

There’s been chatter about Manning getting into the booth ever since he retired, and the chatter is as loud as ever at the moment.

CBS paid Tony Romo a fortune to do Sunday games. They broke him off a chunk of cash that is more than most starting NFL quarterbacks make.

Now, it seems like ESPN will try to do the same with Manning. If he’s not willing to get into the booth for $20 million, then I’m not sure there’s any number that will get the job done.

I hope he takes it because I’d love to see what Manning is like on the mic. I have a feeling it’d be pretty damn epic.