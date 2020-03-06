Report: Katy Perry And Orlando Bloom Postpone Wedding In Japan Over Coronavirus

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have reportedly postponed their wedding early this summer in Japan over fears of the coronavirus.

“It was all set for Japan with 150 guests. Katy [Perry] was actually really excited about walking down the aisle pregnant,” a source shared with People magazine in a piece published Thursday. (RELATED: Celebrate Anna Kendrick’s Birthday With These Unforgettable Looks)

“They were both so elated that all the wedding details were finally coming together, but they are hitting pause because of coronavirus,” the source added. (RELATED: Katy Perry Collapses During ‘American Idol’ Auditions Due To Propane Leak)

It all comes after the 35-year-old singer made headlines this week when she dropped the exciting news that she and Bloom were expecting their first child together.

The news came in her music video for “Never Worn White” in which she revealed her baby bump and shared she was glad she didn’t have to keep it hidden any longer.

“There’s a lot that will be happening this summer,” the “Roar” hitmaker shared in an Instagram video. “Not only will I be giving birth — literally — but also figuratively to something you guys have been waiting for.”

In a recent interview with Stellar magazine, the pop singer opened up about the couple’s wedding planning.

“Orlando and I are united with our approach,” Katy shared. “It’s not about the party. It’s about the coming together of people who will hold us accountable when things get really hard. Those are just the facts when you’re with someone who challenges you to be your best self.”

The couple have been dating since 2016 and announced that they were engaged last February.