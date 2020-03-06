Shell Oil Will Change Its Name To ‘She’ll’ For International Women’s Day

Shell Oil Co. is temporarily changing its name to “She’ll” on International Women’s Day at a specific California gas station CS News reported.

The name change will include a logo change with the addition of an apostrophe at a gas station in San Dimas, Calif., where the executive leadership team includes a duo of female entrepreneurs, according to CS News. The team is also the largest distributor of Shell branded oil in California. (RELATED: Marine Corps Commercial On Women In Combat Turns Into Fight Over Political Correctness)

“She Will” is Shell’s latest initiative, although the company has been committed to improving the representation of women on their board of directors for several years and has seen an increase from 8% to 33%, according to CStore Decisions.

The oil and gas industry is dominated by men and only 15% of the industry is women, CBS Los Angeles reported.

The “She Will” initiative is aimed at “inspiring the female leaders of tomorrow by closing the gender gap in engineering and technology through education, engagement, and awareness across the organization and industry,” a spokesperson for the company said according to CBS Los Angeles.

Shell is a Netherlands-based company that has faced criticism for its reliance on fossil fuels in recent years. Environmentalist groups began a lawsuit in April 2019, demanding Shell to stop extracting oil and gas and cut its greenhouse emissions to zero by 2050, Reuters reported.