Trump Is The Best President Since Abraham Lincoln, Pastor Says

Pastor Marc Little explains why he believes President Donald Trump has helped both the black community and the United States of America.

Little speaks out after his much discussed meeting with the president last week and told Trump, “You are truly the best president since Abraham Lincoln.”

WATCH:



Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.