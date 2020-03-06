Politics

Trump Appoints Mark Meadows As New White House Chief Of Staff

WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 16: U.S. Representative Mark Meadows (R-NC) speaks to reporters as he arrives to the Capitol for a closed door deposition with Mark Sandy, a senior career official at the Office of Management and Budget, regarding whether President Donald Trump ordered a hold on military assistance to Ukraine on November 16, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images)

(Photo by Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images)

Anders Hagstrom White House Correspondent
President Donald Trump appointed former North Carolina Republican Rep. Mark Meadows to be his new chief of staff Friday night, replacing Mick Mulvaney.

“I want to thank acting chief Mick Mulvaney for having served the Administration so well. He will become the United States Special Envoy for Northern Ireland. Thank you,” Trump wrote. (RELATED: Mark Meadows Rips Into CBS Reporter)

Meadows announced in December 2019 that he would retire at the end of his term.

“This was a decision I struggled with greatly,” the congressman wrote in a statement at the time. “These last 8 years, I have been so blessed to serve the people of NC-11 and help give a voice to millions of Americans who feel Washington, DC has forgotten them.”

It is unclear who will replace Meadows in his many roles in the House of Representatives for the duration of his term.