Trump Appoints Mark Meadows As New White House Chief Of Staff

President Donald Trump appointed former North Carolina Republican Rep. Mark Meadows to be his new chief of staff Friday night, replacing Mick Mulvaney.

I am pleased to announce that Congressman Mark Meadows will become White House Chief of Staff. I have long known and worked with Mark, and the relationship is a very good one…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 7, 2020

"I want to thank acting chief Mick Mulvaney for having served the Administration so well. He will become the United States Special Envoy for Northern Ireland. Thank you," Trump wrote.



Meadows announced in December 2019 that he would retire at the end of his term.

“This was a decision I struggled with greatly,” the congressman wrote in a statement at the time. “These last 8 years, I have been so blessed to serve the people of NC-11 and help give a voice to millions of Americans who feel Washington, DC has forgotten them.”

It is unclear who will replace Meadows in his many roles in the House of Representatives for the duration of his term.