Drunken Student Accidentally Goes On $1,700 Uber Ride

A night of drinking turned into a surprise cross country road trip for a Newcastle University student.

The drunken student who has only been identified by his first name, James, called an Uber to collect him on 13 Grey St. in Newcastle, U.K. At some point during the process of summoning his ride, James mistakenly input a destination in Norwich before falling asleep in the back seat of the BMW that picked him up, according to Fox News in a piece published Friday.

When he arrived roughly five hours later, James found himself 250 miles away facing a $1,700 (£1,307.64) bill. (RELATED: The Average American Has 500 Drinks Per Year)

“When I woke up, I literally thought it was a dream. Surely I hadn’t done this,” he said, according to Fox.

James’ driver was generous enough to waive the enormous fee and understood what had happened. However on his way home to Newcastle, James encountered a fine for riding the train without a ticket.